Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Contract position available within an Information Technology Company for a contract position in the Western Cape.

The purpose of the Senior Project Manager (Snr.PM) is to take accountability for leading teams to deliver sizeable complex project(s) that span across one or more business units within the organisation

Please note this is a Contract position. Only apply if you qualify in full

Project management diplomas or equivalent combination of education and experience

PMP or Prince II, Agile PM, or any relevant Project Management Degree (Internationally recognised qualification)

Cross functional industry Experience would be beneficial

Minimum 12 -15 years related project management experience

The [URL Removed] is responsible for the end-to-end process and co-ordinating the efforts of team members, third-party contractors, and consultants in order to deliver projects according to plan. This role will also be responsible for defining the project’s objectives and overseeing quality control throughout the lifecycle of delivering the project and must take accountability for managing all elements of project risk, quality, delivery, budget, and outcomes. As part of the project, it is expected that the [URL Removed] will ensure that the project delivers the desired levels of business value. Critically, the [URL Removed] is expected to serve as a single point of accountability to the clients and the company’s stakeholders and must ensure that expectations are managed, appropriate reporting is provided, and the necessary governance is adhered to.

· Manage a portfolio of complex initiatives that span one or multiple lines of business

· Deliver successful projects| programmes from tender to completion

· Provide strategic direction to project management team

· Team resource management including manpower need, team set up, specific recruitment needs

· Management of project KPIs e.g. Earned Value

· Client and Subcontractor Management; strategic, relationship and contractual and commercial management

· Interface with clients’ project management team to report update and resolve issues

· Ensure project deliverables are met in accordance with programme, quality, and cost

· Maintain a strategic focus for the project with frequent interaction with the divisional heads to ensure a balance between the immediate project needs and the long-term goals of the divisions.

· Maintain effective relationship with divisional heads to meet their needs as project sponsors.

· Manage the execution of the project with accountability for the project profitability (including all resources and associated cost plans).

· Utilise the NEC XON project management methodology, systems, and tools.

· Comply with NEC XON’s rules and policies and follows professional practice.

· Lead Project Teams and facilitates the communication and interaction among the technical representatives.

· Track project against its schedule, budget and against phase objectives, reporting status to management and divisional heads on a regular basis, and executive staff on an as needed basis.

· Develop and implements recovery plans for off-schedule and unanticipated occurrences.

· Maintain awareness of safety and environmental requirements.

· Negotiate differences with client and internal personnel to meet project goals.

· Review and approves key project documents including project initiation documents (project charter and terms of delivery), project plans, Operating Manuals, etc.

· Provide primary line of communication with client regarding project delivery.

· Maintain an effective relationship with the client account leader.

· Tracks costs and reports against budget.

· Work with Programme Management Office to prepare for and conduct project gate /phase meetings at appropriate phases of the project.

· Assist in preparation of and review of client invoices.

· Participate in the Project Proposal, RFI & RFQs to ensure the Scope of Work is properly defined and ensures that the Project Team has a clear understanding of the Project Scope of supply

· A can-do attitude, decisive, positive

· Focused to ensuring project deadlines are met

· Has the ability to see the strategic view and can operate comfortably in complex environments at senior levels

· Strong leadership, communications, directional and motivational skills

· Enjoys dealing with several different task, people, objectives concurrently

· Unfazed by working with deadlines and pressure

· Persuasive when necessary to get other parties to ‘buy-in’ to plan

There is a structured approach for employees to gain professional qualifications and accreditations. The principle adopted is that professional development is intended to improve the effectiveness of the individual’s ability to do their job. Training is usually provided in areas of specialisation related to the job role.

Proven track record of delivering a large complex, multi discipline and multi subcontract, design and build project for a process plant (or similar technical challenge) from tender through to handover. The candidate would have been wholly responsible and accountable for the project as Project Manager.

Extensive past project management experience is essential. This will ideally have been gained in a design or construction led field.

Experience in Infrastructure (UPS, Generators, HVAC) and Datacentres preferrable

Proven track record of delivering to tight deadlines

Experienced in managing delivery from subcontractors

Experience gained in managing delivery to clients

Experienced gained in a highly regulated industry

Possesses a broad understanding of each divisional discipline

A full job spec will be provided to the successful candidate

Desired Skills:

PMP

Agile

Experience in Infrastructure

UPS

Generators

HVAC

Datacentres preferrable

Learn more/Apply for this position