Senior Software Site Support Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Observatory

Postion Summary:

We have opportunities in our Software Engineering division for Senior Software Site Support Engineer who will report to the Functional Manager: Software. You will support engineering, deployment and commissioning activities of the radio telescope in the Karoo.

Key Responsibilities:

Investigating support issues reported on site

Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues

Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis

Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible

Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site

Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure

Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments

Documentation and project management input as required

Training of operators and commissioners on the software subsystems

Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to subcontractors

Assist in developing and performing integrated tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deploying to Karoo systems

Configure, install and troubleshoot operating system software and server hardware

Configure and manage subsystem network

Monitor and maintain performance of servers

Mentor software site support Engineers

Make technical decisions, propose improvements

Assume full responsibility of subsystem networks routing, switch, fabric and operating system administration

Minimum Qualification:

Diploma / Advanced Certificate / NQF 6

Minimum Experience:

5-11 years

ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; ORB

Tech/ B

Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; ORB

Eng / B

Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; ORM

Eng / M

Sc (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; ORPhD / D

Eng with 5+ years

Experience:

Technical software development, testing or support experience

Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects

Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems

Knowledge:

Understanding of networks routing, switch fabric and operating system administration

Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA etc

Continuous integration, testing and deployment techniques and tools

Linux operating systems and networking

Python programming language is beneficial

Additional Notes:

Good knowledge of and experience in software testing and quality assurance. Practical experience in Python and software development. Practical experience with operating systems (Linux, Windows) and networking. Strong and proven fault finding skills. Excellent oral and written communication skills. Ability and ability to work independently. Strong interest in engineering and how systems work. Good attention to detail. Wanting to learn more and expand knowledge. Team player and ability to thrive in collaborative environment. The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

