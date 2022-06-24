Senior System Analyst

Role Purpose:

Responsible for the company’s communications, maintenance, reliability, support, and continuation of operations within the group. This includes the maintenance and security of the company’s computer systems and the ability to identify and anticipate potential issues and report on them. This is a highly technical role, and you will be performing duties that align with 1st, 2nd and 3rd Line Support functions and effective end user as well as senior stakeholder communication is essential

Qualifications and Experience

Grade 12

Basic Degree or Diploma in IT with relevant IT certifications

CompTIA Network+ or CCNA advantageous

Knowledge and Skills

Minimum 7-10 years’ experience in IT Analyst or Administration field

Working knowledge of Wintel desktop systems; Windows 10, Office 2016 and Office 365, and EUC

Working knowledge of Microsoft server and services such as Active Directory, DNS and DHCP

Proactive troubleshooting skills

Impeccable verbal and written communication skills.

Well organised.

Very good time and priority management skills.

Additional Desirable Skills:

Working knowledge of MS Azure, Azure Active Directory

Working knowledge of Cisco firewall/switches, Microsoft Server 2012 and 2016 and HyperV

Any type of development and programming an advantage

CMD, powershell or VB scripting advantageous

Key Responsibilities & Duties:

Ensure all systems are operational, adequately monitored and maintained

Provide day to day end-user support

Troubleshoot any ad hoc IT issues

Monitor, manage and actively patch servers and workstations

Periodically review server logs for potential problems

Patch workstation clients and applications regularly

Adhere to IT framework and policies in accordance to Group standard

Manage and monitor fax, print and copier services and facilitate daily operations

Support internal stakeholders and manage third party vendors

Understand the company business functions and improve IT processes

Conduct staff training when necessary

Support users on in-house developed and deployed applications

Participate and manage project rollouts

Manage external vendors, monitoring SLA

Ensure outsourced services are in-line with Service Level Agreement

Perform IT reviews and assessment of procedures and controls

Create and maintain documentation on IT manuals and procedures

Implement and manage new processes

Prepare regular and ad hoc systems reports

Ensure efficiency in responding to and fixing user problems.

General desktop support: Printing setups. Office and Application support

Creating users, resetting passwords, access levels, file interface validation, etc.) across all clients.

Remotely manage South African office IT operations and support end-users

Manage telecommunication (ISP, fixed line and mobile) services and track data roaming usage

Facilities: manage third party office maintenance

Attributes

Pleasant and professional. Able to communicate effectively with individuals at all levels.

Attention to detail and the ability to interpret concepts.

Self-starter and pro-active individual

Attention to time-management.

High degree of self-discipline

Troubleshooting of computers, physically and remotely

Willing to travel.

Flexible and able to adapt to the commercial organisation and its requirements.

Not afraid to ask questions and positively challenge when needed.

Ability to multitask and handle a diverse workload independently.

Takes responsibility and pride in their work at all times.

Collaborative team player at all times. Service with a smile.

Benefits

Given the nature of this dynamic opportunity there is a great scope for both a personal and professional reward in the position.

This role would suit a genuinely ambitious individual who is keen to make a mark in a growing market and in an ambitious company.

If you are hard-working with a high self-motivation, then we certainly want you.

Role Purpose:

Responsible for the company’s communications, maintenance, reliability, support, and continuation of operations within the group. This includes the maintenance and security of the company’s computer systems and the ability to identify and anticipate potential issues and report on them. This is a highly technical role, and you will be performing duties that align with 1st, 2nd and 3rd Line Support functions and effective end user as well as senior stakeholder communication is essential

Qualifications and Experience

Grade 12

Basic Degree or Diploma in IT with relevant IT certifications

CompTIA Network+ or CCNA advantageous

Knowledge and Skills

Minimum 7-10 years’ experience in IT Analyst or Administration field

Working knowledge of Wintel desktop systems; Windows 10, Office 2016 and Office 365, and EUC

Working knowledge of Microsoft server and services such as Active Directory, DNS and DHCP

Proactive troubleshooting skills

Impeccable verbal and written communication skills.

Well organised.

Very good time and priority management skills.

Additional Desirable Skills:

Working knowledge of MS Azure, Azure Active Directory

Working knowledge of Cisco firewall/switches, Microsoft Server 2012 and 2016 and HyperV

Any type of development and programming an advantage

CMD, powershell or VB scripting advantageous

Key Responsibilities & Duties:

Ensure all systems are operational, adequately monitored and maintained

Provide day to day end-user support

Troubleshoot any ad hoc IT issues

Monitor, manage and actively patch servers and workstations

Periodically review server logs for potential problems

Patch workstation clients and applications regularly

Adhere to IT framework and policies in accordance to Group standard

Manage and monitor fax, print and copier services and facilitate daily operations

Support internal stakeholders and manage third party vendors

Understand the company business functions and improve IT processes

Conduct staff training when necessary

Support users on in-house developed and deployed applications

Participate and manage project rollouts

Manage external vendors, monitoring SLA

Ensure outsourced services are in-line with Service Level Agreement

Perform IT reviews and assessment of procedures and controls

Create and maintain documentation on IT manuals and procedures

Implement and manage new processes

Prepare regular and ad hoc systems reports

Ensure efficiency in responding to and fixing user problems.

General desktop support: Printing setups. Office and Application support

Creating users, resetting passwords, access levels, file interface validation, etc.) across all clients.

Remotely manage South African office IT operations and support end-users

Manage telecommunication (ISP, fixed line and mobile) services and track data roaming usage

Facilities: manage third party office maintenance

Attributes

Pleasant and professional. Able to communicate effectively with individuals at all levels.

Attention to detail and the ability to interpret concepts.

Self-starter and pro-active individual

Attention to time-management.

High degree of self-discipline

Troubleshooting of computers, physically and remotely

Willing to travel.

Flexible and able to adapt to the commercial organisation and its requirements.

Not afraid to ask questions and positively challenge when needed.

Ability to multitask and handle a diverse workload independently.

Takes responsibility and pride in their work at all times.

Collaborative team player at all times. Service with a smile.

Benefits

Given the nature of this dynamic opportunity there is a great scope for both a personal and professional reward in the position.

This role would suit a genuinely ambitious individual who is keen to make a mark in a growing market and in an ambitious company.

If you are hard-working with a high self-motivation, then we certainly want you.

Desired Skills:

Wintel desktop systems

IT Analyst

Administration field

Learn more/Apply for this position