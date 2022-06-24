Senior System Analyst

Role Purpose:
Responsible for the company’s communications, maintenance, reliability, support, and continuation of operations within the group. This includes the maintenance and security of the company’s computer systems and the ability to identify and anticipate potential issues and report on them. This is a highly technical role, and you will be performing duties that align with 1st, 2nd and 3rd Line Support functions and effective end user as well as senior stakeholder communication is essential
Qualifications and Experience
- Grade 12
- Basic Degree or Diploma in IT with relevant IT certifications
- CompTIA Network+ or CCNA advantageous
Knowledge and Skills
- Minimum 7-10 years’ experience in IT Analyst or Administration field
- Working knowledge of Wintel desktop systems; Windows 10, Office 2016 and Office 365, and EUC
- Working knowledge of Microsoft server and services such as Active Directory, DNS and DHCP
- Proactive troubleshooting skills
- Impeccable verbal and written communication skills.
- Well organised.
- Very good time and priority management skills.
Additional Desirable Skills:
- Working knowledge of MS Azure, Azure Active Directory
- Working knowledge of Cisco firewall/switches, Microsoft Server 2012 and 2016 and HyperV
- Any type of development and programming an advantage
- CMD, powershell or VB scripting advantageous
Key Responsibilities & Duties:
Ensure all systems are operational, adequately monitored and maintained
- Provide day to day end-user support
- Troubleshoot any ad hoc IT issues
- Monitor, manage and actively patch servers and workstations
- Periodically review server logs for potential problems
- Patch workstation clients and applications regularly
- Adhere to IT framework and policies in accordance to Group standard
- Manage and monitor fax, print and copier services and facilitate daily operations
Support internal stakeholders and manage third party vendors
- Understand the company business functions and improve IT processes
- Conduct staff training when necessary
- Support users on in-house developed and deployed applications
- Participate and manage project rollouts
- Manage external vendors, monitoring SLA
- Ensure outsourced services are in-line with Service Level Agreement
Perform IT reviews and assessment of procedures and controls
- Create and maintain documentation on IT manuals and procedures
- Implement and manage new processes
- Prepare regular and ad hoc systems reports
Ensure efficiency in responding to and fixing user problems.
- General desktop support: Printing setups. Office and Application support
- Creating users, resetting passwords, access levels, file interface validation, etc.) across all clients.
- Remotely manage South African office IT operations and support end-users
- Manage telecommunication (ISP, fixed line and mobile) services and track data roaming usage
- Facilities: manage third party office maintenance
Attributes
- Pleasant and professional. Able to communicate effectively with individuals at all levels.
- Attention to detail and the ability to interpret concepts.
- Self-starter and pro-active individual
- Attention to time-management.
- High degree of self-discipline
- Troubleshooting of computers, physically and remotely
- Willing to travel.
- Flexible and able to adapt to the commercial organisation and its requirements.
- Not afraid to ask questions and positively challenge when needed.
- Ability to multitask and handle a diverse workload independently.
- Takes responsibility and pride in their work at all times.
- Collaborative team player at all times. Service with a smile.
Benefits
- Given the nature of this dynamic opportunity there is a great scope for both a personal and professional reward in the position.
- This role would suit a genuinely ambitious individual who is keen to make a mark in a growing market and in an ambitious company.
- If you are hard-working with a high self-motivation, then we certainly want you.
Role Purpose:
Responsible for the company’s communications, maintenance, reliability, support, and continuation of operations within the group. This includes the maintenance and security of the company’s computer systems and the ability to identify and anticipate potential issues and report on them. This is a highly technical role, and you will be performing duties that align with 1st, 2nd and 3rd Line Support functions and effective end user as well as senior stakeholder communication is essential
Qualifications and Experience
- Grade 12
- Basic Degree or Diploma in IT with relevant IT certifications
- CompTIA Network+ or CCNA advantageous
Knowledge and Skills
- Minimum 7-10 years’ experience in IT Analyst or Administration field
- Working knowledge of Wintel desktop systems; Windows 10, Office 2016 and Office 365, and EUC
- Working knowledge of Microsoft server and services such as Active Directory, DNS and DHCP
- Proactive troubleshooting skills
- Impeccable verbal and written communication skills.
- Well organised.
- Very good time and priority management skills.
Additional Desirable Skills:
- Working knowledge of MS Azure, Azure Active Directory
- Working knowledge of Cisco firewall/switches, Microsoft Server 2012 and 2016 and HyperV
- Any type of development and programming an advantage
- CMD, powershell or VB scripting advantageous
Key Responsibilities & Duties:
Ensure all systems are operational, adequately monitored and maintained
- Provide day to day end-user support
- Troubleshoot any ad hoc IT issues
- Monitor, manage and actively patch servers and workstations
- Periodically review server logs for potential problems
- Patch workstation clients and applications regularly
- Adhere to IT framework and policies in accordance to Group standard
- Manage and monitor fax, print and copier services and facilitate daily operations
Support internal stakeholders and manage third party vendors
- Understand the company business functions and improve IT processes
- Conduct staff training when necessary
- Support users on in-house developed and deployed applications
- Participate and manage project rollouts
- Manage external vendors, monitoring SLA
- Ensure outsourced services are in-line with Service Level Agreement
Perform IT reviews and assessment of procedures and controls
- Create and maintain documentation on IT manuals and procedures
- Implement and manage new processes
- Prepare regular and ad hoc systems reports
Ensure efficiency in responding to and fixing user problems.
- General desktop support: Printing setups. Office and Application support
- Creating users, resetting passwords, access levels, file interface validation, etc.) across all clients.
- Remotely manage South African office IT operations and support end-users
- Manage telecommunication (ISP, fixed line and mobile) services and track data roaming usage
- Facilities: manage third party office maintenance
Attributes
- Pleasant and professional. Able to communicate effectively with individuals at all levels.
- Attention to detail and the ability to interpret concepts.
- Self-starter and pro-active individual
- Attention to time-management.
- High degree of self-discipline
- Troubleshooting of computers, physically and remotely
- Willing to travel.
- Flexible and able to adapt to the commercial organisation and its requirements.
- Not afraid to ask questions and positively challenge when needed.
- Ability to multitask and handle a diverse workload independently.
- Takes responsibility and pride in their work at all times.
- Collaborative team player at all times. Service with a smile.
Benefits
- Given the nature of this dynamic opportunity there is a great scope for both a personal and professional reward in the position.
- This role would suit a genuinely ambitious individual who is keen to make a mark in a growing market and in an ambitious company.
- If you are hard-working with a high self-motivation, then we certainly want you.
Desired Skills:
- Wintel desktop systems
- IT Analyst
- Administration field