Senior Systems Analyst

OVERALL PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

Responsible for the company’s communications, maintenance, reliability, support, and continuation of operations within the group. This includes the maintenance and security of the company’s computer systems and the ability to identify and anticipate potential issues and report on them.

This is a highly technical role, and you will be performing duties that align with 1st, 2nd and 3rd Line Support functions and effective end user as well as senior stakeholder communication is essential

KEY TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure all systems are operational, adequately monitored and maintained

Knowledge and Skills

Minimum 7-10 years’ experience in IT Analyst or Administration field

Working knowledge of Wintel desktop systems; Windows 10, Office 2016 and Office 365, and EUC

Working knowledge of Microsoft server and services such as Active Directory, DNS and DHCP

Proactive troubleshooting skills

Impeccable verbal and written communication skills.

Well organised.

Very good time and priority management skills.

Additional Desirable Skills:

Working knowledge of MS Azure, Azure Active Directory

Working knowledge of Cisco firewall/switches, Microsoft Server 2012 and 2016 and HyperV

Any type of development and programming an advantage

CMD, powershell or VB scripting advantageous

Qualifications and Experience

Grade 12

Basic Degree or Diploma in IT with relevant IT certifications

CompTIA Network+ or CCNA advantageous

Attributes

Pleasant and professional. Able to communicate effectively with individuals at all levels.

Attention to detail and the ability to interpret concepts.

Self-starter and pro-active individual

Attention to time-management.

High degree of self-discipline

Troubleshooting of computers, physically and remotely

Willing to travel.

Flexible and able to adapt to the commercial organisation and its requirements.

Not afraid to ask questions and positively challenge when needed.

Ability to multitask and handle a diverse workload independently.

Takes responsibility and pride in their work at all times.