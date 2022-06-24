Software Developer (Java & C#) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

DEVELOP scalable, reliable and high-performance applications as your coding expertise as a Software Developer with strong Java and C# proficiency is sought by prestigious Financial Services Group to join its Joburg team. Your core role will entail being responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets. The successful candidate must preferably possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Math/Engineering or related discipline, at least 5 years’ technical work experience as a Software Dev with your tech toolset including Java, C#, MS SQL Server, Oracle, Thymeleaf, JavaScript, jQuery and Bootstrap.

DUTIES:

Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using Java and C#.

Assist in architecting new solutions.

Research, evaluate and recommend software libraries and integration and testing tools.

Mentor Junior Developers.

Collaborate with Analysts and the Business to understand the requirement.

Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications.

Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements.

Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions.

Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively.

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required, or equivalent work experience and technical training (Preferred).

A qualification specializing in Software Development (Minimum).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years technical work experience in a team environment as a Software Developer.

Developing software with either Java or C#.

Working with a relational database (MS SQL Server, Oracle preferred).

Frontend Development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap or similar framework.

Software Development best practices and SDLC.

Advantageous –

Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem-solving and analytical skills.

Communication and planning skills.

Assertiveness and persistence are required to be effective in the front office environment.

Strong awareness and interest in the financial markets.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Software

Developer

Java

Learn more/Apply for this position