Support Engineer

Jun 24, 2022

Our client in the financial sector (Banking) is currently seeking to employ a professional with 3-4 years’ experience in Support Engineering.
Experience:

  • Applications scaling multi platform stacks would be preferred

  • Support /Development with support function

Essential:

  • Production support

  • COBOL application with knowledge to working in production incidents

  • SQL and DB2 Databases

  • Ticket Management

  • Service Availability

  • System maintenance

Attachments:

  • ID Copy

  • Qualifications including matric

Desired Skills:

  • Support Engineer
  • Banking
  • Cobol
  • SQL

