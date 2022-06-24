Support Engineer

Our client in the financial sector (Banking) is currently seeking to employ a professional with 3-4 years’ experience in Support Engineering.

Experience:

Applications scaling multi platform stacks would be preferred

Support /Development with support function

Essential:

Production support

COBOL application with knowledge to working in production incidents

SQL and DB2 Databases

Ticket Management

Service Availability

System maintenance

Attachments:

ID Copy

Qualifications including matric

Desired Skills:

Support Engineer

Banking

Cobol

SQL

