Support Engineer – Gauteng Turffontein

Our client in the financial sector (Banking) is currently seeking to employ a professional with 3-4 years’ experience in Support Engineering.
Experience:
- Applications scaling multi platform stacks would be preferred
- Support /Development with support function
Essential:
- Production support
- COBOL application with knowledge to working in production incidents
- SQL and DB2 Databases
- Ticket Management
- Service Availability
- System maintenance
Attachments:
- ID Copy
- Qualifications including matric
Desired Skills:
- Support Engineer
- Banking
- Cobol
- SQL