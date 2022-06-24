System Administrator

Our client, based in the Telecommunications sector is seeking a Systems Engineer with extensive Microsoft 365 experience. They will be responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of the company Information Systems.

Key stakeholder Relationship:

Internal

All the company’s Departments

External

IPS Suppliers

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum Qualification:

Matric Qualification

MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation

Minimum Experience

5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems

Other Requirements

Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:

MANAGE DESKTOP SUPPORT TECHNICIAN

Tasks

Manage daily tasks of Desktop Support Technican

Conduct Performance Reviews

Manage staff leave

Training and mentoring

INSTALLING AND CONFIGURING INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Tasks

Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible

TROUBLESHOOT INFORMATION SYSTEMS ERRORS

Tasks

Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

Provide Systems Engineer or Information Manager with regular progress reports

PROVIDE SUPPORT ON INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Tasks

Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible

ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Tasks

Manage the Information Systems backups

Provide Systems Engineer and Information Manager with regular reports and updates

Competency requirements for position

KNOWLEDGE

Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices

Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture

Knowledge of Customer Service principles

SKILLS

Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies

Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies

Written and verbal communication skills

BEHAVIORAL

Customer Responsiveness

Problem solving

Accurate

Attention to detail

Ability to operate independently and within a team

Desired Skills:

Office 365

Azure

Cloud

Microsoft Information Systems

Cloud Information Systems

