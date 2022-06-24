System Administrator at HR Xchange – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jun 24, 2022

A very well established and well-developed logistics service provider is looking for a candidate that wants to join a company that boasts growth and development of their employees!!!

Do you love IT systems? Do you want to grow in a great IT department?

Salary is R25 000 CTC.

Responsibilities

  • Monitor and administer networks, servers and other technology for optimal performance
  • Ensure security of networks, servers and business-critical data
  • Continuously build and improve an internal wiki with technical documentation and manuals
  • Identify problems and implement solutions, systems and automation
  • Troubleshoot issues and outages
  • Train staff on new technologies
  • Assist the Desktop support team in resolving tickets quickly and efficiently
  • Administering users on all systems
  • Administering Virtual server hosts, Virtual machines and Windows Servers
  • Administering SaaS platforms to maximise value
  • Implement all change through the correct change management process
  • Fulfilling IT Service requests – such as provisioning of hardware and software
  • Assisting the IT Manager in designing automated process workflows to drive team and business efficiencies
  • Implementing IT strategies and plans

Requirements

  • Computer Science qualification advantageous
  • 3 years+ experience in a system’s administrator role

This job may be removed before it expires.
If you have not heard from us within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position