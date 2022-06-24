System Administrator at HR Xchange

A very well established and well-developed logistics service provider is looking for a candidate that wants to join a company that boasts growth and development of their employees!!!

Do you love IT systems? Do you want to grow in a great IT department?

Salary is R25 000 CTC.

Responsibilities

Monitor and administer networks, servers and other technology for optimal performance

Ensure security of networks, servers and business-critical data

Continuously build and improve an internal wiki with technical documentation and manuals

Identify problems and implement solutions, systems and automation

Troubleshoot issues and outages

Train staff on new technologies

Assist the Desktop support team in resolving tickets quickly and efficiently

Administering users on all systems

Administering Virtual server hosts, Virtual machines and Windows Servers

Administering SaaS platforms to maximise value

Implement all change through the correct change management process

Fulfilling IT Service requests – such as provisioning of hardware and software

Assisting the IT Manager in designing automated process workflows to drive team and business efficiencies

Implementing IT strategies and plans

Requirements

Computer Science qualification advantageous

3 years+ experience in a system’s administrator role

This job may be removed before it expires.

If you have not heard from us within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position