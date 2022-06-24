System Administrator at HR Xchange

A very well established and well-developed logistics service provider is looking for a candidate that wants to join a company that boasts growth and development of their employees!!!
Do you love IT systems? Do you want to grow in a great IT department?
Salary is R25 000 CTC.
Responsibilities
- Monitor and administer networks, servers and other technology for optimal performance
- Ensure security of networks, servers and business-critical data
- Continuously build and improve an internal wiki with technical documentation and manuals
- Identify problems and implement solutions, systems and automation
- Troubleshoot issues and outages
- Train staff on new technologies
- Assist the Desktop support team in resolving tickets quickly and efficiently
- Administering users on all systems
- Administering Virtual server hosts, Virtual machines and Windows Servers
- Administering SaaS platforms to maximise value
- Implement all change through the correct change management process
- Fulfilling IT Service requests – such as provisioning of hardware and software
- Assisting the IT Manager in designing automated process workflows to drive team and business efficiencies
- Implementing IT strategies and plans
Requirements
- Computer Science qualification advantageous
- 3 years+ experience in a system’s administrator role
