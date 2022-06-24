Technical Business Analyst (CH807) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client, a well-established technology company, who is at the forefront of providing world class payment aggregation and secure payment solutions, is looking for a Technical Business Analyst to join their growing team.

The focus is a combined business and system analysis function to enhance the efficiencies of gathering business and system requirements, formulating solutions & models, and documenting operational and system processes and procedures. Responsibilities will include:

Gather and document business requirements from both internal and external stakeholders

Bridge the gap between business and technical teams by translating business requirements into technical / functional requirements and plans

Solution design

Assist business in documenting operational procedures and presentation flows

Assist in gathering and documenting reporting requirements

Maintain and manage changes to requirements during a project phase

Requirement analysis

Work closely within PMO to support priority projects and manage backlog grooming with the product owners and project manager

Manage and update BA documents and ensure the availability and approval

Support UAT and testing requirements to ensure that features were delivered as per documented requirements and within acceptable quality standards

Ongoing monitoring and re-calibration of deployed solutions

Required skills and experience

Systems Analysis insight and IT technical background

5 years’ business and system analysis experience

Driver’s license

Advantageous skills and experience

3 years’ experience in the payments / financial industry

Understanding of the end-to-end payments environment (retailers, digital, banking, card schemes, EFT, settlement, acquiring, etc.)

Business Analysis diploma or relevant qualification

Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position