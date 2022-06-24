Technical Integration Engineer (CH808) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client, a well-established technology company, who is at the forefront of providing world class payment aggregation and secure payment solutions, is looking for a Technical Integration Engineer to join their growing team.

The focus of the role will be to support, test and manage our various online API integration projects. This purpose will be to focus the organisations’ approach to integrations, enriched client support and enhance efficiencies within the IT and DevOps department. Responsibilities will include:

Manage end-to-end online API integration implementations

Provide technical guidance and assistance to clients while integrating our internal API specs

Configure QA environments and simulators required for integrations

Attend and support Customer Relationship Managers during integrations meetings, by fielding technical API questions, reporting, and providing the clients with the integration project scope

Assist with gathering and documenting integration requirements

Maintain and manage changes to requirements during the integration phase

Ensure that integrations are implemented in line with the company’s and industry acceptable standards

Use problem-solving and decision-making skills to understand client pain points and to self- troubleshoot as challenges arise

Work closely with the development team and other internal departments

Required skills and experience

3 years API integration experience

Ability to follow procedures and understand API specifications

Good knowledge and understanding of OpenAPI

Understand JSON

Experience with Postman / SOAP UI

Microsoft Office suite experience

Driver’s license

Advantageous skills and experience

Experience in TLS and certificates

Understanding of OAuth authentication

Understanding SQL

3 years’ experience in the payments / financial industry

A relevant tertiary qualification

Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

