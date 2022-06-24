Role: Senior / Team Lead UI/UX designer – If you are equally analytical, methodical and creative and an ardent digital enthusiast then this is for you! Collaborating with global teams who are equally passionate about user-centered design on super exciting projects.
Location: Cape Town ( Hybrid work from home and office a couple of days per week)
Company: A leading Global Independent Digital agency working with high end aspirational European brands offering unbelievable career opportunities, experience and exposure uncommon in the industry. A close knit family orientated team of passionate digital specialists.
Requirements:
- Passion passion passion not just for UI UX but for the industry as a whole
- Ability to think way outside the box
- Ambition
- A minimum of 3 years of experience as UI /UX expert
- Fluent in English with outstanding communication and collaboration skills
- Analytical, methodical as well as creative mindset with above average problem-solving skills
- Skills:
- Information Architecture, Usability & Interactive Design
- Experience in the creation of digital applications (websites, extranet, mobile app)
- Solid exposure to leading research such as focus groups, analytics, benchmarks, field study and usability testing
- Ability to present and defend research findings and recommendations to clients
- Producing user requirements specifications, including personas, scenarios, task analysis, flowcharts, and organisation and navigation models
- Specification of user interfaces and information architecture using participatory and iterative design techniques that result in interaction design, wireframes, prototypes, and design specifications
- Proven experience in facilitating workshops and/or Design Sprints
- Solid experience with contemporary design tools (Sketch, Illustrator, Photoshop, XD, Figma, Invision)
Desired Skills:
- UI UX
- Figma
- Flowcharts
- XD
- Invision
- Sketch
- Focus groups