UX Designer

Jun 24, 2022

Role: Senior / Team Lead UI/UX designer – If you are equally analytical, methodical and creative and an ardent digital enthusiast then this is for you! Collaborating with global teams who are equally passionate about user-centered design on super exciting projects.
Location: Cape Town ( Hybrid work from home and office a couple of days per week)
Company: A leading Global Independent Digital agency working with high end aspirational European brands offering unbelievable career opportunities, experience and exposure uncommon in the industry. A close knit family orientated team of passionate digital specialists.
Requirements:

  • Passion passion passion not just for UI UX but for the industry as a whole

  • Ability to think way outside the box

  • Ambition

  • A minimum of 3 years of experience as UI /UX expert

  • Fluent in English with outstanding communication and collaboration skills

  • Analytical, methodical as well as creative mindset with above average problem-solving skills

  • Skills:

  • Information Architecture, Usability & Interactive Design

  • Experience in the creation of digital applications (websites, extranet, mobile app)

  • Solid exposure to leading research such as focus groups, analytics, benchmarks, field study and usability testing

  • Ability to present and defend research findings and recommendations to clients

  • Producing user requirements specifications, including personas, scenarios, task analysis, flowcharts, and organisation and navigation models

  • Specification of user interfaces and information architecture using participatory and iterative design techniques that result in interaction design, wireframes, prototypes, and design specifications

  • Proven experience in facilitating workshops and/or Design Sprints

  • Solid experience with contemporary design tools (Sketch, Illustrator, Photoshop, XD, Figma, Invision)

Desired Skills:

  • UI UX
  • Figma
  • Flowcharts
  • XD
  • Invision
  • Sketch
  • Focus groups

