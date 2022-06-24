UX Designer

Role: Senior / Team Lead UI/UX designer – If you are equally analytical, methodical and creative and an ardent digital enthusiast then this is for you! Collaborating with global teams who are equally passionate about user-centered design on super exciting projects.

Location: Cape Town ( Hybrid work from home and office a couple of days per week)

Company: A leading Global Independent Digital agency working with high end aspirational European brands offering unbelievable career opportunities, experience and exposure uncommon in the industry. A close knit family orientated team of passionate digital specialists.

Requirements:

Passion passion passion not just for UI UX but for the industry as a whole

Ability to think way outside the box

Ambition

A minimum of 3 years of experience as UI /UX expert

Fluent in English with outstanding communication and collaboration skills

Analytical, methodical as well as creative mindset with above average problem-solving skills

Skills:

Information Architecture, Usability & Interactive Design

Experience in the creation of digital applications (websites, extranet, mobile app)

Solid exposure to leading research such as focus groups, analytics, benchmarks, field study and usability testing

Ability to present and defend research findings and recommendations to clients

Producing user requirements specifications, including personas, scenarios, task analysis, flowcharts, and organisation and navigation models

Specification of user interfaces and information architecture using participatory and iterative design techniques that result in interaction design, wireframes, prototypes, and design specifications

Proven experience in facilitating workshops and/or Design Sprints

Solid experience with contemporary design tools (Sketch, Illustrator, Photoshop, XD, Figma, Invision)

Desired Skills:

UI UX

Figma

Flowcharts

XD

Invision

Sketch

Focus groups

Learn more/Apply for this position