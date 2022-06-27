Amazon Prime Day sales on the SA radar

One-third (34%) of South African adults – an estimated 13,6-million people – plan to shop this year’s Amazon Prime Day sales.

Finder’s Amazon Prime Day Shopping Report, which surveyed 1 206 South African Internet users, reveals the most popular category to shop for is make-up and skincare, with 14% saying they plan to purchase these products.

Meanwhile, 13,9% say they’ll buy clothing and accessories, and 11,5% are in the market for products for the home like homewares.

Men and women are just as likely to shop the sales: 35% of men and 34% of women say they plan to shop at the Amazon sales event.

However, the types of products they’re interested in varies: women are more likely to have their eye on things like makeup and skincare (19% vesus 9%), while men are more likely to want a gaming product (16% versus 6%).

Younger South Africans say they are more likely to shop the sales: 39% of those aged 18-34 plan to shop the sales, while just 34% of those aged 35-54 and 20% of those aged 55+ say the same.

Finder’s global editor-at-large Angus Kidman says they’re not surprised more South Africans are planning to shop the Prime Day sales this year.

“With the cost of living starting to bite across the country, it’s no surprise so many South Africans are on the lookout for deals this year. “We’ve seen the number of South Africans planning to shop on Prime Day increase year-on-year, suggesting many people are looking forward to shopping for their favorite Amazon products at a discount.”

Kidman also offers some tips on how to shop the sales.

“It’s always a good idea to have a list of products in mind before you get started, that way you know what you need and you’re not as likely to get carried away.

“Given Prime Day sales are a virtual event, a great way to do this is to add the products to your Amazon favorite list ahead of time. Once the sales kick off, you can easily see which products are discounted and go ahead and add those to your cart.”