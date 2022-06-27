Back end Solution Architect at Private Consultancy – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Backend Solution Architect

Responsibilities:

Take ownership of the end-to-end technical solution of a very large implementation, and ensure the correct definition and documentation exists

Managing the translation of the business to technical requirements across multiple vendors ensuring all requirements are met and gaps are escalated

Ensure clarity amongst the team, and the technical and business needs of the customers

Ensure best practices are always followed by the team

Required Experience:

At least 7+ years professional technology experience in the software industry with a background in web or application development

Previous experience as a Solutions Architect managing complex client requirements and multiple vendors

An effective communicator and technical writer with excellent presentation skills

Experienced in managing RFI, RFP and RFQ processes

Detail oriented, comfortable working independently, well organised, have the technical aptitude to learn new technologies

Ability to multitask effectively using creative thinking to rapidly solve problems

Excellent communications skills and stakeholder management skills

Desired Skills:

RFI

RFP

RFQ

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

