Base24 Application Engineer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 27, 2022

Job Responsibilities

  • Performs and/or leads design, coding, testing, implementation, and documentation of payments systems and computer programs of high complexity, significance, and risk.
  • Demonstrates good understanding of the payments industry, technology, and business needs driving the projects and works collaboratively with Member service departments.
  • Participates in application architecture design and review.
  • Estimates and defines timetables and project tasks; analyzes and estimates cost and time.
  • Leads change impact analysis.
  • Develop unit and test plans, identifies opportunities to improve testing process.
  • Ensures that expected application performance levels are achieved and proactively identifies areas for improvement.
  • Investigate, analyze, and resolve complex technical problems. Identifies and manages interfaces, service levels, standards, and configurations. Responds with urgency to incidents and service requests.
  • Participate in efforts to share technology expertise and train and mentor others in the use of technologies and development processes.

Candidate Requirements

  • Overall Experience – 4 – 7 years
  • 4+ Years of related IT experience primarily in Base24 application.
  • Programming experience in TAL/pTAL, TACL, COBOL, SCOBOL, C/C++ languages
  • Experience in Enscribe Database
  • Experience in Pathway, FUP, SCUP, INSPECT, DDL, Enform, Batchcom
  • Strong Unit Testing experience, preferably automated unit testing and knowledge of Testing Frameworks, Tools and Simulators like ASSET
  • Experience in Source Code Version Control Tools
  • Good understanding of HSM and other Security modules within Switching application. Knowledge of TSS
  • Good understanding of EFT – transaction processing fundamentals, different message types and standards like ISO8583
  • Experienced in Scheme Compliances like VISA, MASTERCARD, UPI etc
  • Must have development experience in Base24 switching applications within HP NonStop Tandem environment
  • BASE 24-eps development and troubleshooting adv
  • Possesses strong knowledge of SDLC, architecture, tools, methodologies including structured Analysis/Design, Data Flow Diagramming techniques and Technical Specification
  • Strong Troubleshooting / Debugging Skills to resolve difficult to reproduce production incidents and defects
  • Excellent verbal and written communication & presentation skills.
  • Providing BAU and on-call technical support on need basis.
  • Occasionally you will be participating in calls and discussions involving external customers
  • Comfortable working in a high pressure team environment
  • Self-starter with the demonstrated ability to work both independently and with cross-functional teams and to work effectively in a multi-disciplinary environment
  • Good understanding of how technology relates to business, market and industry and applies such knowledge to support the needs of the business
  • Previous experience working in Agile environment would be an added advantage
  • Ability to present design solution, prepare technical and architecture documentation.

Soft Skills
Good communication
Good written skills

Desired Skills:

  • TAL/pTAL
  • TACL
  • Cobol
  • SCOBOL
  • C/C++
  • Base24 application
  • INSPECT
  • DDL

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

