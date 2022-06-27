Base24 Application Engineer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Job Responsibilities
- Performs and/or leads design, coding, testing, implementation, and documentation of payments systems and computer programs of high complexity, significance, and risk.
- Demonstrates good understanding of the payments industry, technology, and business needs driving the projects and works collaboratively with Member service departments.
- Participates in application architecture design and review.
- Estimates and defines timetables and project tasks; analyzes and estimates cost and time.
- Leads change impact analysis.
- Develop unit and test plans, identifies opportunities to improve testing process.
- Ensures that expected application performance levels are achieved and proactively identifies areas for improvement.
- Investigate, analyze, and resolve complex technical problems. Identifies and manages interfaces, service levels, standards, and configurations. Responds with urgency to incidents and service requests.
- Participate in efforts to share technology expertise and train and mentor others in the use of technologies and development processes.
Candidate Requirements
- Overall Experience – 4 – 7 years
- 4+ Years of related IT experience primarily in Base24 application.
- Programming experience in TAL/pTAL, TACL, COBOL, SCOBOL, C/C++ languages
- Experience in Enscribe Database
- Experience in Pathway, FUP, SCUP, INSPECT, DDL, Enform, Batchcom
- Strong Unit Testing experience, preferably automated unit testing and knowledge of Testing Frameworks, Tools and Simulators like ASSET
- Experience in Source Code Version Control Tools
- Good understanding of HSM and other Security modules within Switching application. Knowledge of TSS
- Good understanding of EFT – transaction processing fundamentals, different message types and standards like ISO8583
- Experienced in Scheme Compliances like VISA, MASTERCARD, UPI etc
- Must have development experience in Base24 switching applications within HP NonStop Tandem environment
- BASE 24-eps development and troubleshooting adv
- Possesses strong knowledge of SDLC, architecture, tools, methodologies including structured Analysis/Design, Data Flow Diagramming techniques and Technical Specification
- Strong Troubleshooting / Debugging Skills to resolve difficult to reproduce production incidents and defects
- Excellent verbal and written communication & presentation skills.
- Providing BAU and on-call technical support on need basis.
- Occasionally you will be participating in calls and discussions involving external customers
- Comfortable working in a high pressure team environment
- Self-starter with the demonstrated ability to work both independently and with cross-functional teams and to work effectively in a multi-disciplinary environment
- Good understanding of how technology relates to business, market and industry and applies such knowledge to support the needs of the business
- Previous experience working in Agile environment would be an added advantage
- Ability to present design solution, prepare technical and architecture documentation.
Soft Skills
Good communication
Good written skills
Desired Skills:
- TAL/pTAL
- TACL
- Cobol
- SCOBOL
- C/C++
- Base24 application
- INSPECT
- DDL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma