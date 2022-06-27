Great opportunity within a Multinational company ( Financial and IT Industry )
EE (Employment Equity appointment)
Our client is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team in Rosebank tto identify business needs and help them evolve with Minimum 3 Years’ experience working in a banking / financial services sector and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business or Bcom informatics .
Minimum Requirements :
- Bachelor degree in Business or Bcom Informatics / BSC or simila
- Min. 3 years’ experience working in banking / financial services sector
Experience Required:
Effective stakeholder engagement:
- Business analysts are likely to deal with stakeholders at all levels of an organisation right up to the CEO
Critical thinking:
- The ability to understand and analyze problems and find solutions
Problem solving:
- The ability to think creatively and work collaboratively with teams to solve business challenges
Decision making:
- The ability to make decisions around things such as requirement prioritisation, scope, assessing viability of solutions etc
Good listener & communicator:
- Requirement gathering is a key part of the role so the ability to ask the right questions and correctly understand the information received is essential
Documentation and writing skills:
- Creating documents such as use cases and business requirement documents
Confident presenter:
- The ability to present findings and recommendations to senior leaders and to manage stakeholder meetings
Proficient in systems:
- Jira and Confluence
- Slack
- Balsamiq
- MS Office (incl. Visio)
Responsibilities :
- We are looking for a Business Analyst to identify business needs and help company evolve.
- You will need to coordinate with executives, department heads and IT personnel to streamline business processes and increase productivity among employees as well as oversee the implementation of business ideas and ensure it’s success.
- Gathering, validating and documenting business requirements.
- Modelling business processes and identifying opportunities for process improvements.
- Identifying issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business impacts.
- Creating functional specifications for solutions.
- Estimating costs and identifying business savings.
- Simplifying information and deciphering technical jargon so it is easily understood by the whole team.
- Implementing and testing of solutions.
- Supporting business transition and helping to establish change
Desired Skills:
- business analysis
- functional specifications for solutions
- implementing and testing
- Document Management
- simplify technical
- Banking sector
- financial services sector
- Jira and confluence
- slack
- balsamiq
- MS office inclu visio
- Requirement Gathering
- Analyse Business Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
reat opportunity within a Multinational company ( Financial and IT Industry )
Employer & Job Benefits:
- CTC