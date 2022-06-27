Business Analyst – Gauteng Rosebank

Great opportunity within a Multinational company ( Financial and IT Industry )

EE (Employment Equity appointment)

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team in Rosebank tto identify business needs and help them evolve with Minimum 3 Years’ experience working in a banking / financial services sector and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business or Bcom informatics .

Minimum Requirements :

Bachelor degree in Business or Bcom Informatics / BSC or simila

Min. 3 years’ experience working in banking / financial services sector

Experience Required:

Effective stakeholder engagement:

Business analysts are likely to deal with stakeholders at all levels of an organisation right up to the CEO

Critical thinking:

The ability to understand and analyze problems and find solutions

Problem solving:

The ability to think creatively and work collaboratively with teams to solve business challenges

Decision making:

The ability to make decisions around things such as requirement prioritisation, scope, assessing viability of solutions etc

Good listener & communicator:

Requirement gathering is a key part of the role so the ability to ask the right questions and correctly understand the information received is essential

Documentation and writing skills:

Creating documents such as use cases and business requirement documents

Confident presenter:

The ability to present findings and recommendations to senior leaders and to manage stakeholder meetings

Proficient in systems:

Jira and Confluence

Slack

Balsamiq

MS Office (incl. Visio)

Responsibilities :

We are looking for a Business Analyst to identify business needs and help company evolve.

You will need to coordinate with executives, department heads and IT personnel to streamline business processes and increase productivity among employees as well as oversee the implementation of business ideas and ensure it’s success.

Gathering, validating and documenting business requirements.

Modelling business processes and identifying opportunities for process improvements.

Identifying issues, risks and benefits of existing and proposed solutions and outlining business impacts.

Creating functional specifications for solutions.

Estimating costs and identifying business savings.

Simplifying information and deciphering technical jargon so it is easily understood by the whole team.

Implementing and testing of solutions.

Supporting business transition and helping to establish change

Desired Skills:

business analysis

functional specifications for solutions

implementing and testing

Document Management

simplify technical

Banking sector

financial services sector

Jira and confluence

slack

balsamiq

MS office inclu visio

Requirement Gathering

Analyse Business Processes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

CTC

