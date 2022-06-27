Business analyst – Western Cape Bellville

Supply Chain BI Business Analysts

Working for the Global Supply chain Consulting team, your job will be focused on the analysis, design and implementation of processes and systems of both internal and external customers.

We are looking for a Degreed /Hons or Masters Industrial Engineers with strong systems abilities and 3-5 years experience to join the continuous improvement team as a business analyst.

Your Responsibilities:

Continuous improvement through analysis, design and implementation of business processes and systems.

Data validation and designs within the IMS, data warehouses and optimization tools.

Contribute to overall supply chain CI through multi-disciplined projects.

Identify and analyze processes and system queries and facilitate business reviews.

Relevant Degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Analysis or Information Systems

At least 3 years related experience in a supply chain team

Experience in a logistics, supply chain and project environment

SDLC experience is an advantage

Experience in business process re-engineering

Experience in business intelligence reporting systems, business objects and Qlikview

TMS or WMS and/or any other supply chain software knowledge is an advantage

Experience in business-system, functional requirement specifications

Knowledge of distribution transaction systems, warehouse management systems

Supply chain management systems e.g. distribution

Advanced MS Office skills, particularly Excel, Word and Visio

You must have a valid license with your own transport

In addition, you have

Analytical process and systems thinking essential

Are a self-starter willing to show initiative and approach tasks with a “hands-on” attitude

Willing to travel

Ability to function within various different teams and environments, but also work independently

Excellent communication skills

R[Phone Number Removed]; CTC negotiable on experience plus excellent bonus scheme

Desired Skills:

BI

Business analysis

supply chain

About The Employer:

Lead logistics provider to Global retailer. The supply chain CI team provide consulting services and end to end rpoject implementatin for the Group.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Excellent bonus structre

Medical aid

Provident Fund

Growth prospects

