Business analyst – Western Cape Bellville

Supply Chain BI Business Analysts
Working for the Global Supply chain Consulting team, your job will be focused on the analysis, design and implementation of processes and systems of both internal and external customers.
We are looking for a Degreed /Hons or Masters Industrial Engineers with strong systems abilities and 3-5 years experience to join the continuous improvement team as a business analyst.
Your Responsibilities:
Continuous improvement through analysis, design and implementation of business processes and systems.
Data validation and designs within the IMS, data warehouses and optimization tools.
Contribute to overall supply chain CI through multi-disciplined projects.
Identify and analyze processes and system queries and facilitate business reviews.
- Relevant Degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Analysis or Information Systems
- At least 3 years related experience in a supply chain team
- Experience in a logistics, supply chain and project environment
- SDLC experience is an advantage
- Experience in business process re-engineering
- Experience in business intelligence reporting systems, business objects and Qlikview
- TMS or WMS and/or any other supply chain software knowledge is an advantage
- Experience in business-system, functional requirement specifications
- Knowledge of distribution transaction systems, warehouse management systems
- Supply chain management systems e.g. distribution
- Advanced MS Office skills, particularly Excel, Word and Visio
- You must have a valid license with your own transport
In addition, you have
- Analytical process and systems thinking essential
- Are a self-starter willing to show initiative and approach tasks with a “hands-on” attitude
- Willing to travel
- Ability to function within various different teams and environments, but also work independently
- Excellent communication skills
R[Phone Number Removed]; CTC negotiable on experience plus excellent bonus scheme
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Business analysis
- supply chain
About The Employer:
Lead logistics provider to Global retailer. The supply chain CI team provide consulting services and end to end rpoject implementatin for the Group.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Excellent bonus structre
- Medical aid
- Provident Fund
- Growth prospects