Business Systems Analyst (EE) (Fixed-Term Contract) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A well-known agency in the Travel and Tourism sector is looking for an experienced Business Systems Analyst to join their team. The ideal candidate must have the ability to combine their technical skills, creativity, and customer focus to deliver great solutions to the customers and ensure they get the best out of our technologies and solutions. You will be tasked with investigating business process or systems problems and determine appropriate solutions to business problems that meets the business requirements. In this role you will ensure that IT products meet the usability and reliability requirements of the business and its users. Please note this is a Fixed-Term Contract.

DUTIES:

This role is a key function with making sure that customer journeys are mapped tightly alongside business system workflows, and you will spend your days with internal teams unpacking better ways of using these systems.

The following will be some of your key performance areas:

Business and Systems Analysis

Work with users to improve and innovate to create efficiencies with the existing systems and applications.

Establish formal documentation formats/templates for processes, procedures and sign-offs.

Documenting of existing business and systems processes or use existing documentation and transfer to new templates/formats.

Usability and user experience

Work closely with internal teams to ensure that the customer journey and system workflow are as closely aligned as possible to capitalise on automation capability.

Software application, administration and support

Support, administer and improve Dynamics 365 Sales and Customer Engagement.

Support, administer and improve Dynamics 365 Business Central and LS Central POS.

Support, administer and improve Cloud Hosted services such as Azure and AWS.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Electronic Engineering / Computer Systems Degree or other relevant tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills –

3 – 5 years’ technical IT experience in the following areas: Software Engineering, Business Analysis, Business Systems Analysis, SQL Server, Software Testing and Web Development.

Experience in Change Management and good practice in dealing with staff on a daily basis.

