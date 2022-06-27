C# Developer required for a large company based in PE. The role requires the person to be office based. Excellent opportunity for someone who wants to join a funky forward thinking team with the added bonus of being a national company. C#, .Net Core, API, SQL. Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- API
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma