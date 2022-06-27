Data Analyst

Our client is a people-centered online business focused on promoting and building economic prosperity, looking to add a Data Analyst to their ranks. The company culture is one that thrives in empowering agricultural trade.

Job Overview:

Analytical and solutions focused role – responsible for overall business reporting and analysis with greatest of dynamism, accuracy, efficiency and relevance

Build and collate reports, presentations, dashboards, analyses and insights on all business facets and establish and enhance dynamic reporting frameworks

Ensure that metrics are designed, updated and available to help decision makers track and act on key trends or outcomes

Work towards ensuring that data and information collection supports the goal of building a machine learning engine for the business

Consult with stakeholders in and outside of the business (at all levels) to understand business problems and help analyse, unpack and explore possible issues or opportunities

Present findings to both internal and external stakeholders

Support the design and build of information and data service solutions

Provide ad hoc reportsto assist with marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, retention and financial analysis (among other)

Help business account for data quality and integrity by monitoring and reporting and ensuring metadata supports information needs

Helps drive initiatives to ensure that data about customers, transactions etc. are up to date, relevant and support metrics needed to engage with customers

Provides assistance in data and financial modelling

Ensures that information is processed confidentially and securely

Supports the data warehouse build in identifying & revising reporting requirements

Monitor, analyse and report on industry, customer and competitor trends and opportunities or threats

Collaborate with IT teams to provide specifications and ensure that relevant data deliverables are executed within agreed priorities and timelines

Train end-users on new reports, dashboards, data services and analyses

Provide technical expertise in data storage, data mining and data cleansing

Your skillset & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/ Bachelor of Commerce

5+ years of work experience as a Data Analyst or in a related field

Ability to work with stakeholders of various levels in and outside of the business

Highly analytical, diligent and accountable with strong work ethic

Ability to analyse existing tools, databases & provide software solution recommendations

Ability to translate business requirements into non technical terms

High-level experience in methodologies & processes for large-scale databases

Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets & relational databases

High-level written & verbal communication and presentations skills

Desired Skills:

Database

Data Analysis

