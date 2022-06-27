Our client is a people-centered online business focused on promoting and building economic prosperity, looking to add a Data Analyst to their ranks. The company culture is one that thrives in empowering agricultural trade.
Job Overview:
- Analytical and solutions focused role – responsible for overall business reporting and analysis with greatest of dynamism, accuracy, efficiency and relevance
- Build and collate reports, presentations, dashboards, analyses and insights on all business facets and establish and enhance dynamic reporting frameworks
- Ensure that metrics are designed, updated and available to help decision makers track and act on key trends or outcomes
- Work towards ensuring that data and information collection supports the goal of building a machine learning engine for the business
- Consult with stakeholders in and outside of the business (at all levels) to understand business problems and help analyse, unpack and explore possible issues or opportunities
- Present findings to both internal and external stakeholders
- Support the design and build of information and data service solutions
- Provide ad hoc reportsto assist with marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, retention and financial analysis (among other)
- Help business account for data quality and integrity by monitoring and reporting and ensuring metadata supports information needs
- Helps drive initiatives to ensure that data about customers, transactions etc. are up to date, relevant and support metrics needed to engage with customers
- Provides assistance in data and financial modelling
- Ensures that information is processed confidentially and securely
- Supports the data warehouse build in identifying & revising reporting requirements
- Monitor, analyse and report on industry, customer and competitor trends and opportunities or threats
- Collaborate with IT teams to provide specifications and ensure that relevant data deliverables are executed within agreed priorities and timelines
- Train end-users on new reports, dashboards, data services and analyses
- Provide technical expertise in data storage, data mining and data cleansing
Your skillset & Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/ Bachelor of Commerce
- 5+ years of work experience as a Data Analyst or in a related field
- Ability to work with stakeholders of various levels in and outside of the business
- Highly analytical, diligent and accountable with strong work ethic
- Ability to analyse existing tools, databases & provide software solution recommendations
- Ability to translate business requirements into non technical terms
- High-level experience in methodologies & processes for large-scale databases
- Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets & relational databases
- High-level written & verbal communication and presentations skills
Apply now and get your future started today!
Desired Skills:
- Database
- Data Analysis