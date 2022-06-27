Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 27, 2022

Our client is a people-centered online business focused on promoting and building economic prosperity, looking to add a Data Analyst to their ranks. The company culture is one that thrives in empowering agricultural trade.

Job Overview:

  • Analytical and solutions focused role – responsible for overall business reporting and analysis with greatest of dynamism, accuracy, efficiency and relevance
  • Build and collate reports, presentations, dashboards, analyses and insights on all business facets and establish and enhance dynamic reporting frameworks
  • Ensure that metrics are designed, updated and available to help decision makers track and act on key trends or outcomes
  • Work towards ensuring that data and information collection supports the goal of building a machine learning engine for the business
  • Consult with stakeholders in and outside of the business (at all levels) to understand business problems and help analyse, unpack and explore possible issues or opportunities
  • Present findings to both internal and external stakeholders
  • Support the design and build of information and data service solutions
  • Provide ad hoc reportsto assist with marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, retention and financial analysis (among other)
  • Help business account for data quality and integrity by monitoring and reporting and ensuring metadata supports information needs
  • Helps drive initiatives to ensure that data about customers, transactions etc. are up to date, relevant and support metrics needed to engage with customers
  • Provides assistance in data and financial modelling
  • Ensures that information is processed confidentially and securely
  • Supports the data warehouse build in identifying & revising reporting requirements
  • Monitor, analyse and report on industry, customer and competitor trends and opportunities or threats
  • Collaborate with IT teams to provide specifications and ensure that relevant data deliverables are executed within agreed priorities and timelines
  • Train end-users on new reports, dashboards, data services and analyses
  • Provide technical expertise in data storage, data mining and data cleansing

Your skillset & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/ Bachelor of Commerce
  • 5+ years of work experience as a Data Analyst or in a related field
  • Ability to work with stakeholders of various levels in and outside of the business
  • Highly analytical, diligent and accountable with strong work ethic
  • Ability to analyse existing tools, databases & provide software solution recommendations
  • Ability to translate business requirements into non technical terms
  • High-level experience in methodologies & processes for large-scale databases
  • Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets & relational databases
  • High-level written & verbal communication and presentations skills

