Developer – Ruby on Rails (Senior) (Remote) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Role Responsibilities:



Working with the fat models, CRUD, resource based routing, HTTP2, websockets, Sidekiq for job processing and PostgreSQL 14, which is where all their data is stored.

Working with multiple white-label clients. Our client makes use of Bootstrap 5.1 which provides the base for their user interface and the theming framework.

Making use of the test coverage and Linters our client has invested in, which keeps our client’s code style easily readable and consistent.

Solving domain problems as and when needed.

Our client run their tests on Github Actions, which are reliable and without intermittent issues.

Preferred Qualifications:



Relevant tertiary qualification would be ideal

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years of experience with Ruby on Rails.

At least half a working day’s overlap with UTC +2.

Excellent understanding of structured and semantic HTML markup and CSS.

Vanilla JavaScript proficiency and experience with latest standards.

Experience writing unit and system tests, both in Ruby (Our client uses RSpec) and JavaScript.

Client oriented approach when it comes to understanding problems and implementing solutions.

Fully Remote:

This is a fully remote position. Our client uses GitHub, email, Slack and Zoom to communicate and manage their workspace.

Our client tries to keep the meetings to a minimum and focus on brainstorming in smaller teams or helping each other on specific tasks.

