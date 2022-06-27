Digital Business Analyst

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst with Digital experience to join their brilliant team.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for :
- Providing a specialist business and process analysis function whilst also performing the project manager role
Minimum Requirements:
- An appropriate university degree with preference for a BEng(Industrial)
- 3 years’ work experience in the Retail or Financial Industry, 5 years business analysis/business consulting experience,
- Experience in Agile methodologies is advantageous
Competencies:
- MS Office proficiency
- Knowledge and understanding of project management principles
- Command of business analysis techniques – including the application of industry-standard methodologies, techniques and use of software
- In-depth knowledge of JD Group policies, practices, processes and systems
- Understanding of the JD Group operating model
- Express and implied ethical responsibilities
- Business process mapping
- Information processing
- Communication
- Knowledge and innovation management
- Programme and project management
- Resource Management
- Internal and external networking
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Agile
- Finance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma