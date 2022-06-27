Digital Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst with Digital experience to join their brilliant team.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for :

Providing a specialist business and process analysis function whilst also performing the project manager role

Minimum Requirements:

An appropriate university degree with preference for a BEng(Industrial)

3 years’ work experience in the Retail or Financial Industry, 5 years business analysis/business consulting experience,

Experience in Agile methodologies is advantageous

Competencies:

MS Office proficiency

Knowledge and understanding of project management principles

Command of business analysis techniques – including the application of industry-standard methodologies, techniques and use of software

In-depth knowledge of JD Group policies, practices, processes and systems

Understanding of the JD Group operating model

Express and implied ethical responsibilities

Business process mapping

Information processing

Communication

Knowledge and innovation management

Programme and project management

Resource Management

Internal and external networking

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Agile

Finance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position