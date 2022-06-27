Digital Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Jun 27, 2022

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst with Digital experience to join their brilliant team.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for :

  • Providing a specialist business and process analysis function whilst also performing the project manager role

Minimum Requirements:

  • An appropriate university degree with preference for a BEng(Industrial)
  • 3 years’ work experience in the Retail or Financial Industry, 5 years business analysis/business consulting experience,
  • Experience in Agile methodologies is advantageous

Competencies:

  • MS Office proficiency
  • Knowledge and understanding of project management principles
  • Command of business analysis techniques – including the application of industry-standard methodologies, techniques and use of software
  • In-depth knowledge of JD Group policies, practices, processes and systems
  • Understanding of the JD Group operating model
  • Express and implied ethical responsibilities
  • Business process mapping
  • Information processing
  • Communication
  • Knowledge and innovation management
  • Programme and project management
  • Resource Management
  • Internal and external networking

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Agile
  • Finance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position