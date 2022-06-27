Front-end Developer with Cloud – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Frontend Developer with Cloud. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

At least 8 years’ Frontend development (JavaScript / Angular-Typescript, CSS, HTML)

Expert on user interface (UI) design

Expert on API definition and development (e.g., REST or GraphQL)

Expert on front testing frameworks / tools (e.g., Selenium or Jasmin or Cypress)

Expert knowledge on performance testing frameworks (e.g., Mocha or Jest)

5 years’ experience in Java Backend Development including the necessary solution stack (e.g., Maven) and version control system (Git)

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

frontend developer

Javascript

angular

aws

azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

