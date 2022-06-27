Frontend Developers (CH763) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking for Web Application Frontend Developers and Analyst Developers.

Purpose Statement

To design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards.

To translate requirements from the business or technical analyst into shippable code to produce high quality software solutions.

To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

QUALIFICATIONS:

Grade 12 National Certificate (Minimum

Relevant 3-year degree/diploma in IT (Ideal or Preferred)

EXPERIENCE

7 years’ proven software development and designe experience (Required for Analyst Developer)

5 years’ proven software development (Developer)

Essential experience in the following development languages is required: Minimum Java Script Framework XML HTML 5 CSS JSP SQL Web Services Spring Rest Services Mobile Development Maven Java (required for 2 of the positions – not all)



KNOWLEDGE

Minimum Knowledge:

Must have knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal Knowledge (Required for Analyst Developer)

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss,

SKILLS

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

COMPETENCIES

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position