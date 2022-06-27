Frontend Developers (CH763) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client in the banking industry is looking for Web Application Frontend Developers and Analyst Developers.

Purpose Statement

  • To design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards.
  • To translate requirements from the business or technical analyst into shippable code to produce high quality software solutions.
  • To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Grade 12 National Certificate (Minimum
  • Relevant 3-year degree/diploma in IT (Ideal or Preferred)

EXPERIENCE

  • 7 years’ proven software development and designe experience (Required for Analyst Developer)
  • 5 years’ proven software development (Developer)
  • Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
    • Minimum
      • Java Script Framework
      • XML
      • HTML 5
      • CSS
      • JSP
      • SQL
      • Web Services
      • Spring
      • Rest Services
      • Mobile Development
      • Maven
      • Java (required for 2 of the positions – not all)

KNOWLEDGE

Minimum Knowledge:

Must have knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal Knowledge (Required for Analyst Developer)

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss,

SKILLS

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

COMPETENCIES

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

