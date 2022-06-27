Full Stack C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack C# Developer with Cloud. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

At least 8 years’ experience in c# developing with .NET or .net core

Expert experience with c# frameworks such as Entity Framework, LINQ

Expert experience with Test frameworks such Xunit

At least 5 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies (JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS)

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Desired Skills:

C#

kubernetes

angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

