Full Stack C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack C# Developer with Cloud. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- At least 8 years’ experience in c# developing with .NET or .net core
- Expert experience with c# frameworks such as Entity Framework, LINQ
- Expert experience with Test frameworks such Xunit
- At least 5 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies (JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS)
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
Desired Skills:
- C#
- kubernetes
- angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years