Full stack Java Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack Java Developer. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Full Stack developer

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Kafka

IIB

AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS)

Desired Skills:

Java

Java Programming

Spring boot

Spring Framework

Spring MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

