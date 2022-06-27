Full Stack Java Developer with Cloud

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack Java Developer with Cloud. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

At least 8 years’ experience in Java Backend Development including the necessary solution stack (e.g., Maven) and version control system (Git)

Expert experience with at least two Java Frameworks (e.g., Quarkus, Spring)

At least 5 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies

JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g., Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible).

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

Java

Java Programming

Spring Framework

Java 8

angular

azure

devops

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

