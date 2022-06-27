Head of Enterprise Project Manager

To manage the enterprise-wide portfolio of the EMPO which includes a designated team of Project Managers, Programme Managers, Administrators and Analysts (Permanent & Contracted) responsible for execution of various Operational and Strategic Projects and Programmes end to end within the company (company) project and programme delivery framework on a day-to-day basis

JOB DESCRIPTION

Ensure full purpose of the role is being executed on and delivered to ensure functional performance and success as set from time to time in line with the organisation Strategic priorities.

Ongoing improvement Driving an ongoing improvement culture in responding to change in industry best practice, organization requirements, client experience in respect of EPMO as an organization enabler and overall processes.

Portfolio Management Strong portfolio management focus to harvest efficiency and benefits in alignment across projects and programmes.

Operational Management To be responsible for the day-to-day planning and supervision of specific projects, programmes and teams and to carry out associated administrative duties where this element is relevant. Planning project management, including setting deadlines, prioritizing tasks, and assigning team members to various deliverables.

Compliance, Risk Management and Audit Comply with all company policies include Health & Safety, absence management, performance development and appraisal, Code of Conduct, risk management, compliance management to mention a few although not complete list. At all times ensure compliance to regulations relevant to the function activities.

Stakeholder Management Collaborating with stakeholders across the organization in business case development, project execution and reporting. Collaborate with stakeholders to improve over delivery and success Engage stakeholders to ensure two-way engagement to deliver an exceptional service experience as the EPMO Clients

Monitor the adherence to the company Strategic Delivery Framework within the Group Update all documentation regarding the Strategic Delivery Framework Continuously update all project management documentation related to enhancements

Management Reporting & Record keeping Maintain quality management reporting around the statistics on all projects within the organisation Accurately record keeping and reporting of all documenting the project’s creation, development, and execution as well as documenting the project’s scope, budget, and justification.

Budget Management Compile and present accurate yearly budgets within the timeframes stipulated Adhere to the delegation of authority (DOA) for all project costs

People Management Emphasis on lead by example in respect of values and staff coaching, development and care. One on one coaching with each member of the EPMO team to gain an understanding of their level of competence



JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Business Administration or related field

Project Management Professional (PMP)

Agile Certification

PRINCE 2 Foundation and Practitioner

Business Analysis

Memberships: Project Management Institute (PMI)

Experience

10 Years and above relavant experience in finance industry

Desired Skills:

Leadership Skills

Computer Literacy

Business Skills

