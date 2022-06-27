IT Application Manager at RCL Foods

Applications Manager.

RCL FOODS is currently adding to their IT Team! We are actively searching for an Applications Manager to be based in Pretoria West, reporting into the IT Executive.

The overall responsibility of the Applications Manager is to manage the Milling & Bread, Buns and Rolls application systems and provide technical and business systems leadership on complex projects in order to maximize business benefits.

Minimum Requirements:

A minimum of 5-7 years’ experience in a similar field with previously demonstrated management abilities.

3 year degree in IT or Business Management.

Proven track record in implementing new business systems and process optimization in an FMCG or Manufacturing environment.

Knowledge / Competencies:

Good technical knowledge of Syspro with proven track record of successful implementations and support in the following modules required:

Accounts Payable

Accounts Receivable

Cash Book

Work in Progress

Bill of Materials

Inventory

General Ledger

Extensive MS SQL experience required

Good technical knowledge of SAP BW, PM and ABC systems will be beneficial.

Functional and process specific knowledge in FMCG and Logistics environments.

Full technical knowledge of all phases of application systems analysis and development

Clear understanding of business models and the organizations overall medium to long term strategy.

Strong Understanding of what IT delivery is and how IT service fits into the requirements of the business function.

Duties & Responsibilities:

IT Management:

Manage and maintain the resources required to plan, develop, deliver and support IT services and products to customers.

Analyses IT resourcing requirements and reviews alternative resourcing options.

Defines performance targets and measures the scope of projects in terms of cost, timing, resourcing and risk.

New Business Models:

Consider business opportunities and challenges and assesses external trends to develop new approaches to performing business activities and processes that are made possible by IT.

Understands the underlying technology and its applications, assessment of costs, risks and potential benefits.

Relationship Management:

Evaluate potential and existing IT partners and maintain relationships with key partners and suppliers.

Builds credibility with customers and achieves the status of trusted advisor.

Communicates the status and progress of IT initiatives, policies and possibilities.

Business Analysis:

Interprets business needs into IT objectives.

Translates IT strategy into implementation plans, aligning proposed projects with functional SIA.

Defines procedures to solve complex problems considering computer equipment capacity and limitations, operating time etc.

Takes responsibility for program design, specifications, coding, testing, debugging and documentation.

Ensures changes are thoroughly tested and approved by system owners before implementation.

Applications Management:

Specifies, designs and maintains database structures to support IT.

Oversees the planning, design, management; execution and reporting of tests in accordance with agreed standards

Provides support services and training to users of the systems and investigates and resolves problems.

Ensure data is captured correctly and provide relevant data to management teams to enable reliable business decision making.

Human Capital Management:

Oversees a team of individuals and contractors ensuring that service delivery and performance is optimized.

Manages talent planning and development within the team.

Drive a culture of commitment to KPI’s by creating awareness and providing recognition for attainment of goals within the team.

Technical Expertise:

Provide technical expertise and training to internal customers and clients and advise on solutions.

Management of Safety Health Environment and Quality (SHEQ).

Completes all necessary documentation relating to ISO 2200 and “Supplier Assessment Towards Excellence”.

Ensure that the team implement all legislative standards.

Suggest amendments to policies and practices relating to packaging and raw material ingredients to the Group Procurement Manager.

Ensure that and documentation required within the Total Quality Management system, is maintained and applied consistently throughout the region.

Financial Management:

Manage costs to ensure the optimal utilization of assets and budgets.

Report to manager on a regular basis on actual KPI’s versus budget.

Authorizes expenses within level of authority and monitor spending activity to ensure compliance.

Desired Skills:

Syspro

MS SQL

SAP BW

SAP PM

ABC systems

New Business Systems

Process Optimization

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

