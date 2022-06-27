IT PROJECT MANAGER – Gauteng Woodmead

Partnering with key business stakeholders for IT logistic projects i.e., Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Unmanned Weigh-bridge System (UWB) requirements, and driving business adoption and rollouts of WMS and UWB systems across the African continent.

Participate in defining IT logistic projects requirements together, with functional project teams and key business stakeholders.

Work with Organisations global solution, infrastructure, and application teams to deploy new IT logistic projects capabilities and rollouts to support the business growth.

Manage WMS projects’ resources, scope, and timeline to achieve the Group level of IT logistic projects program rollout objectives/initiatives.

Communicate and work closely with key business stakeholders on systems and process improvements.

Qualification

Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering or equivalent

PMP certification is of advantage

Proficient in various MS Office applications and Jira (ticketing tool)

Experience

Min 2 – 4 years of relevant experience in project management & software environment.

Experience in planning, design, development, testing, and release of complex custom objects.

Experience in software/web application development, project management; core project management disciplines including scope, schedule, budget, and quality, along with risk and critical path management.

Experience in analytical, quantitative, communication, and project reporting (internal updates).

Key attributes and competencies

Design and establish BAU support procedures and post-UAT (production) maintenance schedules.

Ability to estimate, schedule, and track projects: get hands dirty pushing for datelines to be met.

Proactively identify upcoming risks, issues, and bottlenecks and resolve issues that sometimes cross departmental boundaries.

Ability to manage multiple concurrent projects.

Mature, responsible, committed and proactive.

About The Employer:

Organisation is a wholly-owned subsidiary and one of the leading agri-business companies in Ghana involved in the refining, packing, and distribution of edible oils. Located in Tema, the Company also produces several other products and brands for both local and international markets.

