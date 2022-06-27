IT Technician (CCTV exp) at Top Vitae – Eastern Cape

Responsibilities:

  • Customer call outs
  • Installations
  • Support Technical Troubleshooting and user support
  • Remote administrative support
  • Assisting in all IT critical points
  • CCTV installations and maintenance

Qualifications and Requirements:

  • NDip Information Technology / BSc Computer Science.
  • Willing to learn.
  • Willing to be “hands on”, flexible and supportive.
  • 3+ years CCTV Installation Experience.
  • Good communication and people skills.
  • Must be a team Player.
  • Must have a valid drivers license (Own Vehicle – advantageous).
  • Basic network troubleshooting, Hardware Knowledge.

About The Employer:

Our client in the Office Technology industry is looking for an IT Technician (CCTV Exp.) to join their team!

