IT Technician (CCTV exp) at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

Customer call outs

Installations

Support Technical Troubleshooting and user support

Remote administrative support

Assisting in all IT critical points

CCTV installations and maintenance

Qualifications and Requirements:

NDip Information Technology / BSc Computer Science.

Willing to learn.

Willing to be “hands on”, flexible and supportive.

3+ years CCTV Installation Experience.

Good communication and people skills.

Must be a team Player.

Must have a valid drivers license (Own Vehicle – advantageous).

Basic network troubleshooting, Hardware Knowledge.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

Our client in the Office Technology industry is looking for an IT Technician (CCTV Exp.) to join their team!

