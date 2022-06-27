Junior Business Analyst

Our client is a people-centered online business focused on promoting and building economic prosperity, looking to add a Junior Business Analyst to their ranks. The company culture is one that thrives in empowering agricultural trade.

Job Overview:

Design & Deliver both mobile/web app, CRM & Business management systems

Design & Implement online payment systems & related API, Data analytics, Information services and blockchain technologies

Direct Software development projects & User training/ Engagement processes & systems

Your skillset & Experience:

IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)

Great written & communication skills

Project management & Business analysis techniques ie. JIRA, Figma, Zoho, Visio

Customer – led innovation and design thinking

Excellent analytical & problem – solving skills.

We value and are driven and directed by the principles of:

Building and protecting economic value

Fair and transparent trade

Continuous innovation & excellence

Good governance & sustainable business practices

