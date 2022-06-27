Junior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a people-centered online business focused on promoting and building economic prosperity, looking to add a Junior Business Analyst to their ranks. The company culture is one that thrives in empowering agricultural trade.
Job Overview:
- Design & Deliver both mobile/web app, CRM & Business management systems
- Design & Implement online payment systems & related API, Data analytics, Information services and blockchain technologies
- Direct Software development projects & User training/ Engagement processes & systems
Your skillset & Experience:
- IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)
- Great written & communication skills
- Project management & Business analysis techniques ie. JIRA, Figma, Zoho, Visio
- Customer – led innovation and design thinking
- Excellent analytical & problem – solving skills.
We value and are driven and directed by the principles of:
- Building and protecting economic value
- Fair and transparent trade
- Continuous innovation & excellence
- Good governance & sustainable business practices
Apply now and better your future today!
Desired Skills:
- jira
- figma
- zoho
- visio