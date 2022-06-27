Junior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 27, 2022

Our client is a people-centered online business focused on promoting and building economic prosperity, looking to add a Junior Business Analyst to their ranks. The company culture is one that thrives in empowering agricultural trade.

Job Overview:

  • Design & Deliver both mobile/web app, CRM & Business management systems
  • Design & Implement online payment systems & related API, Data analytics, Information services and blockchain technologies
  • Direct Software development projects & User training/ Engagement processes & systems

Your skillset & Experience:

  • IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)
  • Great written & communication skills
  • Project management & Business analysis techniques ie. JIRA, Figma, Zoho, Visio
  • Customer – led innovation and design thinking
  • Excellent analytical & problem – solving skills.

We value and are driven and directed by the principles of:

  • Building and protecting economic value
  • Fair and transparent trade
  • Continuous innovation & excellence
  • Good governance & sustainable business practices

