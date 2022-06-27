Our Client in the Petroleum and Gas Sector has an opportunity to employ a Junior Developer
Position based in Markman, Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth
Duties:
- Deliver high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, time and within budget.
- Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management.
- Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation.
- Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills development.
Requirements
- 2-4 years experience in similar role
- C#
- MS SQL
- MVC
- BSc – Computer Science, BTech – Software Development, NDip – Software Development or similar qualification
Desired Skills:
- junior Developer
- Software developer
- MVC
- MS SQL