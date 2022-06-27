Junior Developer

Jun 27, 2022

Our Client in the Petroleum and Gas Sector has an opportunity to employ a Junior Developer
Position based in Markman, Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth
Duties:

  • Deliver high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, time and within budget.

  • Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management.

  • Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation.

  • Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills development.

Requirements

  • 2-4 years experience in similar role

  • C#

  • MS SQL

  • MVC

  • BSc – Computer Science, BTech – Software Development, NDip – Software Development or similar qualification

Desired Skills:

  • junior Developer
  • Software developer
  • MVC
  • MS SQL

