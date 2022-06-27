Junior Developer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our Client in the Petroleum and Gas Sector has an opportunity to employ a Junior Developer

Position based in Markman, Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth

Duties:

Deliver high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, time and within budget.

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management.

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation.

Commit to continuous improvement and ongoing skills development.

Requirements

2-4 years experience in similar role

C#

MS SQL

MVC

BSc – Computer Science, BTech – Software Development, NDip – Software Development or similar qualification

