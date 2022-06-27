.Net Developer

Job Overview:
- Adhere to high quality development principles whilst delivering on solutions and within the budget
- Produce clean & efficient code based on the specification & requirement
- Integrate software components & third-party programs
- Verify & deploy programs and systems
- Troubleshoot, debug & upgrade existing software
- Gather & evaluate user feedback
- Recommend & execute improvements
- Create technical documents, unit test cases for the references & reporting
Your skillset & Experience:
- IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)
- 2 – 3 years of experience as a Software developer
- 2+ years working on C#, .NET (Preferable or willing to learn with continued learning process)
- Excellent understanding & experience in the following languages: PHP/.Net, JavaScript, Node.js and React(native) .js, jQuery
- Critical thinker with high problem-solving skills
- Good knowledge on MySQL, RDS
We value and are driven and directed by the principles of:
- Building and protecting economic value
- Fair and transparent trade
- Continuous innovation & excellence
- Good governance & sustainable business practices.
Apply now and get your future started today!
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- C#
- Javascript
- node.js
- react
- jquery
- sql