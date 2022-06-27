.Net Developer

Job Overview:

Adhere to high quality development principles whilst delivering on solutions and within the budget

Produce clean & efficient code based on the specification & requirement

Integrate software components & third-party programs

Verify & deploy programs and systems

Troubleshoot, debug & upgrade existing software

Gather & evaluate user feedback

Recommend & execute improvements

Create technical documents, unit test cases for the references & reporting

Your skillset & Experience:

IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)

2 – 3 years of experience as a Software developer

2+ years working on C#, .NET (Preferable or willing to learn with continued learning process)

Excellent understanding & experience in the following languages: PHP/.Net, JavaScript, Node.js and React(native) .js, jQuery

Critical thinker with high problem-solving skills

Good knowledge on MySQL, RDS

We value and are driven and directed by the principles of:

Building and protecting economic value

Fair and transparent trade

Continuous innovation & excellence

Good governance & sustainable business practices.

Apply now and get your future started today!

Desired Skills:

.NET

C#

Javascript

node.js

react

jquery

sql

Learn more/Apply for this position