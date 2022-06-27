.Net Developer

Jun 27, 2022

Job Overview:

  • Adhere to high quality development principles whilst delivering on solutions and within the budget
  • Produce clean & efficient code based on the specification & requirement
  • Integrate software components & third-party programs
  • Verify & deploy programs and systems
  • Troubleshoot, debug & upgrade existing software
  • Gather & evaluate user feedback
  • Recommend & execute improvements
  • Create technical documents, unit test cases for the references & reporting

Your skillset & Experience:

  • IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)
  • 2 – 3 years of experience as a Software developer
  • 2+ years working on C#, .NET (Preferable or willing to learn with continued learning process)
  • Excellent understanding & experience in the following languages: PHP/.Net, JavaScript, Node.js and React(native) .js, jQuery
  • Critical thinker with high problem-solving skills
  • Good knowledge on MySQL, RDS

We value and are driven and directed by the principles of:

  • Building and protecting economic value
  • Fair and transparent trade
  • Continuous innovation & excellence
  • Good governance & sustainable business practices.

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • Javascript
  • node.js
  • react
  • jquery
  • sql

