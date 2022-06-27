Our client, leaders in the Transport Solution Space has a vacancy for an Network Security engineer for a Perm Venture in Centurion. Role is based on-site.
Ideal candidates would need to have NSE 4 / 5 / 6 skills and extensive skills in Fortigate firewalls & vdoms, Forti ADC’s, Forti Auth, Forti manager & analyzer Forti mail and Forti web.
If you meet the above requirements and looking at the market or are curious to know more, please send me your updated CV to [Email Address Removed].
I look forward to speaking to you soon.
Desired Skills:
- fortigate
- Fortinet
- Network monitoring
- Checkpoint
- Cisco Security
- NetFlow
- Complex network
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years