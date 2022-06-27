Network Security Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client, leaders in the Transport Solution Space has a vacancy for an Network Security engineer for a Perm Venture in Centurion. Role is based on-site.

Ideal candidates would need to have NSE 4 / 5 / 6 skills and extensive skills in Fortigate firewalls & vdoms, Forti ADC’s, Forti Auth, Forti manager & analyzer Forti mail and Forti web.

If you meet the above requirements and looking at the market or are curious to know more, please send me your updated CV to [Email Address Removed].

I look forward to speaking to you soon.

Desired Skills:

fortigate

Fortinet

Network monitoring

Checkpoint

Cisco Security

NetFlow

Complex network

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position