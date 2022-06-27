Network Support Engineer (Tier 2 Team Lead) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Network Support Engineer – Team Lead (Tier 2)

A dynamic and growing ISP is looking for a Network Support Team Lead to join their amazing team. You will need 3-4 years relevant IT and ISP experience and have proven work experience as a team lead or supervisor. Your practical experience will include working with Juniper and Cisco routers, switches and firewalls and Fortigate firewalls. You will have to have an understanding and knowledge of the clients, technology and processes supported within the Service Desk environment and you need to be passionate about providing high service levels!

In addition, you will need:

Knowledge of MPLS, IPSec VPN, L2TP tunnels and GRE tunnels

Knowledge and understanding of firewall UTM features including web content filtering, IDS, IPS, DOS Mitigation and Anti-virus

Knowledge of a wide variety of network solutions, standards and protocols

Knowledge and understanding of dynamic routing protocols especially BGP

Knowledge and understanding of VOIP and related QOS

Juniper and Fortigate Certifications are a major advantage

Solid network troubleshooting ability

Good written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work under pressure and is stress tolerant

There is a lot of opportunity to grow and develop in this role and you will be working with an employer of choice!

