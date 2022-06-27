Node.js Analyst Developer (CH764) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Node.js Analyst Developer with Full stack Web Development experience, to join their team. The person will be responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

7 years’ proven software development

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

Minimum

Full Stack Web Development

Modern JavaScript, CSS & HTML

Web Components

NodeJS

MSSQL

Web Services

Rest Services

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Cloud Computing Services (AWS, Azure, etc.)

Mobile app development (iOS, Android, Cordova, Capacitor)

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Solid understanding of:

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Applying Expertise and Technology

Adhering to Principles and Values

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

