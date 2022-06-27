Node.JS Developer (CH736) (Full Remote) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, a Cape Town based Digital Innovation and Mobile Services company is looking for a skillful Node.js Developer to maintain and build server-side components.

You will be collaborating with the front-end application developers, designing back-end components, and integrating data storage and protection solutions.

To ensure success as a Node.js developer, you should possess extensive knowledge of Node.js based services and experience in a similar role.

An accomplished Node.js developer will be someone whose expertise results in the stable, fast, and secure exchange of data between servers and end-users.

Required:

2 / 3 years of experience building and maintaining software in production

In-depth knowledge of js, JavaScript (ESNext), API Integrations

Proficiency with databases and pragmatically modelling business processes through schema.

Design and optimise applications for high performance, high availability and low latency.

Familiarity with the whole web stack, including protocols and web server optimisation techniques.

Soft Skills:

Efficient and effective in a fast-paced, complex and demanding environment.

The ability to work self-sufficiently and remotely.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving aptitude.

Great organizational and time management skills.

Collaborating with front-end developers on the integration of elements.

Superb interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position