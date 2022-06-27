Project Manager

Our client is currently recruiting for a Project Manager, to oversee all company projects and maintain all standards.

This will be for their solar installations side of the company and thus requires someone that has knowledge of this industry and the standards required.

Role and Responsibilities

Coordinate internal resources and third parties for flawless execution of projects.

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress.

Build and maintain good working relationships with clients

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Prepare a budget based on the scope of work and resources required.

Track project costs in order to meet budget

Identifying and developing new opportunities with clients

On and off-site work.

Requirements and skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Strong working knowledge of Excel spreadsheets.

Solar Experience is not mandatory but an advantage to have.

Excellent people skills.

Clear Credit and Criminal Record

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Building Industry

Microsoft Office

Solar Experience

Trade

Microsoft Excel

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Annual Bonus

Sponsored Training

