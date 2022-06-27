Our client is currently recruiting for a Project Manager, to oversee all company projects and maintain all standards.
This will be for their solar installations side of the company and thus requires someone that has knowledge of this industry and the standards required.
Role and Responsibilities
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties for flawless execution of projects.
- Develop a detailed project plan to track progress.
- Build and maintain good working relationships with clients
- Perform risk management to minimize project risks
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
- Prepare a budget based on the scope of work and resources required.
- Track project costs in order to meet budget
- Identifying and developing new opportunities with clients
- On and off-site work.
Requirements and skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Strong working knowledge of Excel spreadsheets.
- Solar Experience is not mandatory but an advantage to have.
- Excellent people skills.
- Clear Credit and Criminal Record
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Building Industry
- Microsoft Office
- Solar Experience
- Trade
- Microsoft Excel
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Annual Bonus
- Sponsored Training