React Native/ Full Stack Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a dynamic, talented team of developers and designers, as well as close collaboration with Product Owners to deliver sound, technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users across the web and mobile space. Work and life balance is incredibly important to us, so our fast-paced working environment is engineer-led and they promote flexible working hours with an allowance for remote working. To stay relevant, they encourage our staff to attend tech events and offer paid-for upskill training.

They offer:

• Remote working

• Exposure to our department wide tech stack: From Android, iOS, and React native to .NET Core, Redis, ElasticSearch, SQL Server, Azure, and GCP.

• Part of the Naspers group

• Opportunity to work on exciting Projects and learn new tech stacks

• Grow your skills and experience with the Naspers “MyAcademy” — including free access to

selected Udemy courses relevant to our tech and business.

• Attend relevant tech events, conferences and expos.

• Optional medical aid and flexible retirement funding

What will you do?

• Work on and contribute to the growth of our suite of mobile applications

• Conduct peer reviews, ensuring strict adherence to team-agreed best practices and styles

• Contribute to collaborative team discussions to continually improve our codebase and SDLC

• Work closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business

• Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences, the exciting stuff!

• Conduct research & do proof of concept

• Perform unit testing

• Estimate on development efforts

What skills must you have?

• Solid experience of fundamental programming paradigms and designs

• Native Mobile Development experience (IOS or Android) is essential

• An understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication advantageous

• Versatile in being able to operate optimally in a small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams

• Strong communication skills across multi-disciplinary teams i.e. Product Managers, UX/UI Designers, QA Engineers and various stakeholders in the business

You will have:

• A B Science or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT

• A minimum of 3 years of development experience, a must have

• React or React-Native experience and knowledge

• Experience in React functional components an advantage

• HTML, CSS and JavaScript experience, with TypeScript a plus

• Experience with XML, JSON, REST

• Experience with Git and agile management software preferred, i.e. JIRA, Azure DevOps.

• Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential)

Learn more/Apply for this position